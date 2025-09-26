“PPCC Has Minimized Corruption”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Stephanie M. Duncan

Monrovia- September 25, 2025- The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) has celebrated its 20 years anniversary under the theme: “Procurement Reform Through Digital Transformation.”

Serving as Keynote Speaker, Acting Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Samuel A. Stevquoah congratulated the Commission for 20 years of striving for accountability and transparency.

“Through the PPCC, Liberia has reduced waste and minimized corruption to some extent,” he said.

According to him, the PPCC has established a system to utilize public funds more efficiently with better result. “Without a strong procurement process, Liberia cannot attract investors,” Stevquoah noted.

He noted that PPCC is not just another government agency but a vital partner in implementing the ARREST Agenda adding that transparency is key to restoring public confidence and attracting investment.

At a colorful ceremony held in Monrovia, government officials, lawmakers, development partners, civil society leaders, and private sector representatives joined PPCC staff in reflecting on past achievements while setting new goals for the future.

PPCC’s Chief Executive Director, Bonger Scott-Johnson described the anniversary as not just a celebration but a recommitment to service. He recounted the Commission’s journey from manual procurement systems to the adoption of modern digital platforms.

He highlighted the introduction of the e-Government Procurement (e-GP) System, which has processed more than US$12 million worth of contracts involving six key government institutions.

According to Johnson, the system has promoted competition, accountability, and greater participation of Liberian-owned businesses.

“We now have over 537 businesses on the platform, and our reforms are opening doors for citizens and private enterprises to benefit from public procurement,” Johnson said.

The PPCC boss reaffirmed its commitment to remain a guardian of integrity in managing public resources. “Twenty years is a proud achievement,” the statement noted, “but the true measure of our success will be a Liberia where accountability is not just an aspiration, but a reality.”

Making remarks also, U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Joseph Zadrony commended the Commission for its digitalization efforts, adding that Liberia was recently recognized in the U.S. State Department’s Fiscal Transparency Report for improvements in procurement and budget processes.

“Strong institutions require constant investment in people, in systems, in infrastructure, and in public trust,” Zadrony remarked.