Power Theft Reduces From 50 To 30%.

By: Jamesetta D. Williams(Intern)

MONROVIA-The Acting Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has boasted of the entity’s achievements since the ascendency of the new management team.

Addressing a news conference recently, Mr. Captan outlined major achievements of the LEC including stabled, reliable, and affordable electricity being supplied to over 220,000 customers as well as the provision of an adequate number of meters.

The LEC’s CEO further boasted that management has worked tirelessly in reducing power theft. Mr. Captan disclosed that there has been a drastic reduction in power theft from 50 percent to 30 percent.

The Acting LEC Chief Executive officer made the disclosure Tuesday at the ceremony marking the commemoration of the entity’s 50th Anniversary held on July 4 2023.

Mr. Captan disclosed plans by the LEC management to construct a new massive hydroelectric plant on the St. Paul River in Lower Bong County with a generation capacity of 150 megawatts. “This is close to twice the current generation capacity of the current Mt. Coffee Hydro Plant,” Mr. Captan further disclosed.

At the same time, the management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation has informed its valued customers and the general public of its upcoming planned outages to run from July 5 through July 8, 2023 for eight (8) hours. Beginning at 9:00 am to end at 5:00 pm daily.

According to management, these outages are being carried out to enable the LEC to undertake major network upgrades involving stringing of transmission lines, erection of poles, maintenance activities, vegetation clearance, transformer replacement and energizing activities.

The LEC management noted that this undertaking will result to a more stable supply of electricity and an increase in accedes to electricity which will also lead to a reduction in power theft.

Meanwhile, the management has informed the general public that at no time did the management of LEC authorize any employee to collect money from anyone or in any locality. Management further noted that LEC employees are not permitted to collect money from customers.

“The public is hereby advised not to pay money to any employee of LEC; all legitimate payments of fees to LEC shall only be done at LEC’s head office at the waterside or at its Anti-Power Theft Task Force site at Duport Road Baptist Field. The LEC management is at the same time advising the general public to report all cases of solicitations to LEC Hotline 4600,” LEC management among other things concluded.