“Poor Handling of Election Processes Over the Years Serve as key drivers of conflict in Liberia”

MONROVIA-The National Chairman of the Elder Council Movement for Peace and Reconciliation, G. Moses K. Dorbor, has attributed Liberia’s years of conflict to what he calls” poor handling of election processes over the past years.”

Elder Dorbor speaking at the official launching ceremony Elders council Movement for Peace and Reconciliation Friday June 9,2023 named unequal access to services, assets and justice as some of the principal domestic conflict dynamics.

He said, “The council working as civil society organization would like to reflect on some key leadership, political and policy issues as far back as the 1900s that were likely some of the root causes of conflicts in Liberia; among the issues are some these key historical events which include but are not limited to the following as key drivers and limiting factors to Liberia’s democracy sustainable development.”

He spoke of the 1927 – General Elections “the most ragged ever between Charles D. B. Kings and Thomas J. Faulkner, 1985 election in which Samuel K. Doe won a “Controversial Presidential Elections” followed by disagreement that led to Quiwonkpa’s Invasion. The 1989 – National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) led by Charles Taylor begins an uprising against the government followed by 14 years of war in Liberia ect.

Mr. Dorbor said, “We have just highlighted some of these events to point at the root causes of our problems.”

He added, “This is the reason for the establishment of this council to put in place an early warning system that will avoid the repeat of these ugly event.

Speaking about the organization, Mr. Dorbor said the institution was established some few months ago by concerned elders of the fifteen political sub-division of Liberia with the intention helping to prevent and mitigate potentials Peace threatening conflicts in the country.

According to him, council believes that elections malpractices, poor governance and bad leadership over the past centuries are key drivers that hamper Liberia democracy and development with the understanding of the root causes that have been driving Liberia in the wrong trajectory.

“The Council envisage that together, we can right the wrongs thereby attaining, Maintaining and sustaining sustainable democracy and development” he said.

He said, “Our efforts will be directed at engaging all political parted involve in a conflict or potential threats and working with other National and International groups to soften the ground for peaceful resolution through dialogues Conventions, advisory services and counselling.”

He added that the pro-democracy and peace protection group of elders will serve as an advisory engagement body to resolve and push for non-violent means of solving conflicts or potential threats through early warning system.

For integrity, confidence and respect the elder council movement will always serve as neutral body in conflict resolutions.

The council will play the advocacy role and discuss issues intended to mitigate would be threats to our political order and development initiatives, thereby avoiding troubles and enhancing sustainable development and peace.

“Our nation can’t no longer allow herself to be a breeding ground for troubles in the West African Sub- region; so therefore, we as elders must begin now to champion a cause for the creation of a level plain field for all if we must continue to maintain the peace we are currently enjoying.”

He intoned that the council will give early warning through press releases, radio talk shows, and direct engagements with political stakeholders.

As part of additional things, he said they will engage in are also be on hand to engage political actors including government, political parties, electoral bodies, NGOs, Civil Society Citizens groups and concerned individuals among others.

Additionally, they will setup coordinators in fifteen counties with the purpose of ensuring that they look out for what might cause problem for the nation.

“We will need motorbikes, funding to conduct training for our coordinators from the 15 counties” he said.

The program was graced by the chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, Loreta Peo- Kai.

In remarks, madam Peo- Kai called on the newly launched institution to be balanced in their activities as the country hopes on all of them to ensure that the peace of Liberia is maintained.

The CSOs boss indicated that Liberia has transgressed on a negative path with marked by conflict.

The CSO’s boos called on Liberians to take into consideration, forgiveness which stands as a dialogue and inclusivetivity justice must be the pillow on which general reconciliation can be gain.