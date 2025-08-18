Pomuken Residents Decry Neglect

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah

Residents of Pomuken Town in Karluway District, Maryland County, are raising their voices over what they describe as years of neglect and broken promises by their elected leaders, warning that their patience is running out.

They cite the absence of basic social services, including motorable roads, qualified classroom teachers, safe drinking water, a health facility, and reliable communication network.

Speaking with this paper, resident Mary Blayon did not hold back her frustration.

“Look at our roads,” she said, gesturing toward a muddy, waterlogged path. “When it rains, no bike can pass here. We are cut off from the rest of the county. Pregnant women, sick people, everyone has to suffer because there is no way out. We feel abandoned.”

The education situation in the town, residents say, is equally alarming. The community’s only school operates with a single teacher who instructs pupils from ABC to the 3rd grade.

“This is a serious educational crisis,” Ms. Blayon lamented. “How can one teacher do the work of five or six people? That teacher is the Principal, the Vice Principal for Instruction, the Registrar, and the Vice Principal for Administration all at once. It’s embarrassing. Our children are bright, but without a proper school, they will never compete with other children in Liberia.”

Other residents echoed her concerns, stressing that education is a pathway out of poverty, but only if government invests in it.

“Education is our right,” said youth leader Samuel Gaye. “We hear our leaders talk about free education, but free education without good teachers is nothing. They must send more qualified teachers here.”

The lack of safe drinking water has also become a life-threatening problem. Many residents depend on streams and creeks that are often contaminated. “When the water is dirty, we still drink it because we have no choice,” said elder Ma Kebeh Wisseh. “Sometimes our children get sick with running stomach and fever. We have been crying for a hand pump for years, but nobody listens.”

On the health front, Pomuken has no clinic or health post. The sick are often transported on hammocks to the nearest clinic, which can take several hours to reach on foot.

“If someone is seriously sick, we carry them on our shoulders,” explained Town Chief Francis Toe. “Sometimes by the time we reach the clinic, it’s too late. This is why we say we need a health facility in Pomuken—not tomorrow, but now.”

Residents also complained about the poor communication network, which leaves them isolated from the rest of the country.

“Sometimes you have to travel to a nearby town just to get a signal to make a call,” said Martha Dweh with a bitter laugh. “It’s like we are living in another century.”

The frustration in Pomuken has reached a boiling point, and residents are now threatening to boycott all electoral activities in the future unless their concerns are addressed.

“If our challenges are not met, we will not vote or take part in any electoral process in this county,” Town Chief Toe warned during a meeting with the NAYMOTE County Accountability and Advocacy Team in Maryland County.

“We are tired of fake promises. We want to see action. We voted for them in 2023 because they said they would fix our problems, but since then, nothing has changed.”

Community elder Peter Weah added, “Politicians come here during campaign time with big talk. They eat our food, shake our hands, and promise us roads, schools, and water. After the election, they forget we exist. This time, we are the ones who will forget them when they need our votes.”

The people of Pomuken are calling on their lawmakers and county authorities to prioritize their plight.

They stress that motorable roads, more qualified teachers, safe drinking water, and a functional health facility are their most urgent needs.

“These are not luxuries,” Ms. Blayon concluded. “They are basic things every human being deserves. If our leaders cannot provide them, then they have failed us.”

For Pomuken, the lack of these essential services is more than an inconvenience it is a matter of survival. And as the 2029 elections remain years away, their demand stands as a reminder that governance and political accountability are judged not by campaign speeches, but by the tangible changes delivered to the people.