“Political Terrorism Has No Place In Liberia”

The Standard Bearer of the Rainbow Alliance, Reginald B. Goodridge, Sr., has condemned the actions of an unidentified motorist who rammed his vehicle into a crowd of UP partisans at their headquarters Monday evening, killing and injuring many of them.

He described the actions of the motorist as political terrorism which he said has no place in Liberia. Mr. Goodridge noted that some Liberians are denying the results of the presidential elections through acts of sporadic violence, but they should realize that no amount of violence will change the outcome of the elections.

Liberia is the darling of the international community at the moment for demonstrating the maturity of our democracy through the peaceful conduct of the elections and the manner in which the results were accepted by President Weah, who lost the elections, Mr. Goodridge noted.

He said that those who are still denying the results of the elections should follow the fine example of President Weah, who was brave and wise to concede defeat with dignity. He called on President Weah to go one step further to put the CDC house in order for the sake of peace and reconciliation.

He also urged authorities of the Liberia National Police to conduct a speedy investigation into the incident and take the necessary steps to allay the fears of the Liberian people and reduce post-elections tension in the public.

Meanwhile, Mr. Goodridge has extended condolences to President-elect Joseph N. Boakai, officers and members of the Unity Party Alliance, as well as the families of the victims who lost lives and limbs in the unfortunate vehicle attack.