Police Seize Abandoned Marijuana

By Jamesetta D. Williams

MONROVIA-In a major drug enforcement operation, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has confiscated over 126 packages of marijuana, estimated to be worth more than $9,000 USD, in the New Zoe community, District #5, Montserrado County.

According to police officials, the consignment each package weighing roughly 80 kilograms was discovered late Tuesday night, September 16, abandoned along a roadside in rice bags.

The seizure was conducted by the Police Support Unit (PSU).

No suspects or vehicles were connected to the abandoned drugs at the time of discovery.

The confiscated marijuana was formally handed over to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) at LNP Headquarters.

Deputy Officer-in-Charge of the LDEA, Ernest Tarpeh, confirmed the quantity and estimated street value, commending the LNP for their swift operation.

Mr. Tarpeh emphasized that investigations are ongoing to track down those responsible for the illicit shipment. He further noted that the seized drugs are slated for destruction during the upcoming International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Authorities are appealing to the public to provide any information that could assist in identifying and arresting those involved.