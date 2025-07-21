Police: Police Investigates Anti-Robbery’s Shooting Incident

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Liberia National Police would like to provide the following update concerning an unfortunate incident that occurred on Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 2130 hours, involving officers of the Anti-Robbery Unit along Kesselly Boulevard.

According to a statement from the LNP, while conducting routine patrol operations to ensure public safety, officers of the Anti-Robbery Unit encountered individuals suspected of engaging in criminal activity on motorbikes.

The police noted that during the attempted apprehension, one of the suspects discharged a firearm. In response to the threat, a civilian identified as Massa Crawford, 22 years old and a resident of the Doe Community, sadly sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of her jaw.

The police disclosed that the victim was immediately transported to the JFK Medical Center, where she is currently receiving medical treatment. Our officers are working closely with medical staff to ensure she gets the best possible care. One of the suspected individuals has been arrested and is currently in custody.

The Liberia National Police is conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident. We assure the public that our investigation will be impartial and comprehensive, and we will take swift action if any wrongdoing or misconduct is found. We understand the gravity of this incident and its impact on the community, and we are committed to providing regular updates on the investigation’s progress.

“We deeply regret the injury caused to Massa Crawford and her family, and we are working closely with them to provide support during this difficult time. We recognize the importance of transparency and accountability in maintaining public trust, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” the release noted.

It furthered, “We will continue to provide regular updates on the investigation’s progress and take necessary actions to prevent similar incidents in the future. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding during this time.”

