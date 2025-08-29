Police In Bong Confirmed Tragic Loss Of Commander

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Liberia National Police Detachment in Bong County has confirmed the tragic loss of Inspector Jacob Valhmu Commander of Panta District.

According to Chris Gono, the Chief of Operations and Acting Commander of the Bong County Police Detachment, Inspector Valhmu died as a result of a tragic motor accident on the night of Wednesday August 27, 2025 at the Far East Junction in Gbarnga.

He stated that the deceased officer was riding a motorcycle coming from the Ganta Highway when he collided with a green pickup traveling from Monrovia to Nimba.

Gono lamented that Inspector Valhmu was later pronounced dead by health workers at the C.B. Dunbar Hospital in Gbarnga where his remains are currently deposited.

Meanwhile, the Acting Bong County Police Commander revealed that the driver of the green pick-up escaped the accident scene before the arrival of the police and has not been seen. He added that the vehicle was impounded and is currently at the LNP Bong’s Headquarters in Gbarnga. However, no other fatalities were reported as a result of the accident.

The Liberia National Police is urging road users to at all times abide by road safety measures such as traffic signs and limiting speed in the heartbeat of the city in a bid to aid the already understaffed Police force.

The Far-east Junction in Gbarnga has been one of the hotspots for motor accidents in Bong County but the presence of police officers at the area has not been intensive, something the Police says is due to the insufficiency of officers in the county.