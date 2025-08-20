Police Impersonator Arrested

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Othello S. Nimely

A man who was arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP) for impersonating as police inspector has claimed that he was deceived by individuals allegedly linked to the police recruitment unit.

‎The suspect, identified as Melvin D. Swen, was apprehended at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center after being hit by an unknown vehicle near the Vamoma House in Monrovia while dressed in full police uniform. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

‎According to police spokesperson, hospital authorities initially informed the LNP that one of their officers had been involved in an accident. However, upon verification, the police discovered that Swen was not an officer of the force.

‎Speaking to journalists on Monday, August 18 2025 from his hospital bed, Swen admitted to impersonating as an officer, saying he did so because of his passion for the job.

‎“I applied to join the police, but I was deceived by someone I trusted. They took my money and never placed me in the service,” Swen explained.

‎He revealed that he purchased the police uniform, seal, and badge from a store in Monrovia, while his identification card was allegedly produced under the World Trade Center, a location noted for producing fake documents.

‎The 36-year-old further disclosed that he had been acting as a police officer since March 2025.

‎Swen, however, claimed that he never carried out any operations at police depots or checkpoints but only targeted traffic violators.

‎“I only deal with drivers who do not have proper documents and licenses. I don’t go to checkpoints,” he said.

‎While enduring severe pain from his accident wounds, Swen expressed regret for his actions and pleaded for mercy.

‎At the time of his arrest, Swen was wearing a Liberia National Police uniform and carrying an ID card with the number 4697.

‎ The Liberia National Police (LNP) is actively investigating the suspect. preliminary findings from the police states that the suspect was previously arrested in 2023 for the same crime.

‎This repeated conduct classifies him as a recidivist, someone who persistently engages in criminal behavior despite prior arrests.

‎ During questioning, the suspect also provided the name Melvin D. Swen, claiming residence in Matadi Estate. However, investigators have uncovered links to another identity: Cornelius D. Neville, reportedly of Cow Factory, Jamaica Road.

‎The LNP says, it is working diligently to verify his true biological identity. ‎While the investigation is ongoing, the suspect remains under medical supervision and will face formal charges upon recovery.