Police Declares Queen Johnson, Others Wanted

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Police in Monrovia have launched a search for Queen Johnson and other youth of the United Party for their alleged involvement in the death of one Joshua Solomon.

The arrest warrant was announced Monday, December 4, 2023, in a press briefing held at the Liberia National Police headquarters on Capitol Hill in Monrovia. Queen Johnson, a prominent Liberian female, is believed to be connected to the untimely death of Joshua Solomon.

The police said efforts have intensified to identify and apprehend these suspects, emphasizing their commitment to justice and ensuring that those responsible for this heinous crime are held accountable.

The Liberia National Police is urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or activities of these wanted individuals to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The LNP noted that Confidentiality will be upheld, ensuring the safety and security of those providing valuable leads.

