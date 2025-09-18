‘Plot’ To Remove TU Prexy Uncovered

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARPER-Latest report from the Williams V.S. Tubman University in Maryland County points to a troubling scheme by some unscrupulous individuals plotting to remove Dr. Olu Q. Menjay-President of the Tubman University.

According to information, the scheme is allegedly being master-minded by a retired staff with the intent to destabilize the institution’s leadership, and undermine its progress under Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, President of the University.

Credible information received by the university officials says, Dr. Joseph Verdier, former Dean of the College of Health Sciences, who was retired by the Civil Service Agency (CSA) upon reaching the mandatory age of 60, has been “unsuccessful in efforts to reclaim his former post through legal and institutional channels.”

Dr. Olu Q. Menjay-TU President

In the wake of these setbacks, Dr. Verdier is alleged to have adopted covert strategies, including attempts to enlist and lure members of the Student Unification Alliance (SUA) into his hunt.

Recently, it was reported that trouble was hanging over TU when SUA reportedly called for reform or else, they would “scrutinize the administration.”

SUA, according to the report, comprised her stance, when they gave ‘144 hours’ to the Administration to improve the system.

However, reports suggest that in the wake of SUA’s stance, Verdier promised certain students’ future positions in exchange for leading protests, and public campaigns demanding Dr. Menjay’s resignation. Disturbingly, officials who have followed the Verdier purported plan, further alleged that he “offered bribes in the form of money, and substances intended to intoxicate students so they might feel emboldened to stage demonstrations.”

According to our investigation, a press statement that would call for the removal of Dr. Menjay is reportedly being prepared.

While Dr. Verdier is yet to comment on his alleged plan, some ranking TU officials have made it clear that any student engaging in “unlawful or disruptive behavior,” will face strict disciplinary actions, including possible expulsion in accordance with the TU Student Handbook and institutional policies.

“What initially began as advocacy at the Board of Trustees level, appears to have cascaded into traditional circles, and now into the student body. This progression suggests a politically motivated effort rather than genuine concerns for the welfare of the University,” our investigation unearthed.

As investigations into these alleged activities continue, TU has urged the public to remain discerning against misinformation and scheming tactics aimed at undermining the institution’s credibility.

A Global Educational Leader

Since his appointment as the fourth President of TU on September 25, 2023, Dr. Menjay, has positioned the University as a hub of academic excellence and international collaboration.

A distinguished scholar and educational leader with more than 25 years of global experience, Dr. Menjay, has up to date: signed multiple international MoUs to strengthen faculty and student exchanges; secured scholarships and placements abroad for TU students in the U.S., China and South Africa; welcomed TU’s first Fulbright Specialist, who trained faculty in innovative pedagogy; expanded TU’s global visibility by engaging diplomats, development partners, and academic institutions.

Dr. Menjay has also advanced the improvement of campus facilities, while promoting a culture of integrity, innovation and scholarship.

As a former Vice President of the Baptist World Alliance, and widely respected international voice on education, Dr. Menjay, has consistently championed the role of higher learning as a driver of national development and global citizenship.

TU’s Commitment

The University has meanwhile, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to academic integrity, lawful governance, and the protection of a safe and enabling learning environment.

“TU will continue to guard against all efforts to destabilize its progress,” an official statement reads. Adding: “We remain resolute in protecting our mission, our values, and the future of our students.”

