Pleebo Tragedy: Man Severely Burned After Woman Allegedly Pours Boiling Water on Him

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah

PLEEBO, Maryland County July 28, 2025– A shocking incident has left a 50-year-old man, Francis Nyemah, battling severe burns after he was allegedly attacked with boiling water by a woman identified as Mercy Geekor.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in the New Pleebo Community, Pleebo City, Maryland County.

Mr. Nyemah, who is currently receiving emergency treatment at the Pleebo Health Center, told reporters that the altercation began when he returned from his farm and scolded his children for not preparing food. Mercy Geekor reportedly interrupted the conversation, accusing him of making noise.

“So I told her, ‘Your house is far from here. You’re just passing by and saying I’m making noise? I’m talking to my children; please pass,’” Mr. Nyemah explained from his hospital bed.

Shortly after the exchange, Ms. Geekor allegedly hid in a nearby kitchen tent. As Mr. Nyemah stepped behind his house to use the bathroom, she reportedly poured boiling water on him from a pot left on the fire.

Mr. Nyemah’s wife, Lucia Nyemah, expressed shock over the attack, stating that her husband had no known conflict with anyone in the community before the incident.

“My husband had no confusion with anyone. I was shocked when this happened,” she said.

She made a heartfelt appeal to humanitarians and the public for financial support to cover her husband’s rising medical bills.

“The condition my husband is in is very serious. We don’t have money to cover his treatment. Anyone willing to help can contact you, the journalist, as you always do for others,” she added.

Community leaders confirmed that Mercy Geekor fled the scene following the alleged assault.

Bill Kamara, Chairman of the New Pleebo Community, said during a phone interview said that a community watch forum has launched a manhunt for the suspect. He noted that efforts are ongoing to engage the suspect’s family, although they are reportedly unable to assist financially.

Due to the severity of the burns, health authorities at the Pleebo Health Center are considering transferring Mr. Nyemah to the JJ Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper City for advanced treatment.

His condition is reported to be worsening, heightening concerns for his survival without immediate specialized care.

As of press time, the Liberia National Police Maryland Detachment had not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Citizens in the area are calling for swift justice and increased community policing to prevent similar acts of violence.

Anyone wishing to assist Mr. Nyemah and his family can contact the reporter, Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah, at 0888583655/0776372038 via phone call, WhatsApp, Mobile Money, or Sendwave.

