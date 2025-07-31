Pleebo DEO Recommends Closure of Night School Due to Poor Enrollment

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah

Pleebo, Maryland County July 31, 2025 – The District Education Officer (DEO) for the Pleebo School District in Maryland County, Mr. Melvin Krayee, has formally recommended the closure of the New Pleebo Extension Night School, citing critically low student enrollment as the primary reason.

According to Mr. Krayee, the institution, located in the New Pleebo community of Pleebo City, currently has only 57 students being taught by 16 government-paid teachers. He described this staffing ratio as “highly unsustainable and inefficient.” In contrast, the main New Pleebo High School operates with just 12 teachers serving over 1,000 students throughout the academic year.

“This significant imbalance in teacher-student ratios raises serious concerns about resource allocation,” Mr. Krayee said. “We must ensure that public funds are used where they have the most impact. Unfortunately, the night school is no longer serving its intended purpose.”

The recommendation has been submitted through the Maryland County Education Office to the Ministry of Education. Mr. Krayee emphasized that while the night school once provided a vital opportunity for adult learners and out-of-school youth, interest has sharply declined over recent years. Despite outreach efforts, enrollment has not improved.

“With only 57 students and 16 payroll teachers, the government is essentially spending far more per student than it does at fully enrolled schools,” Mr. Krayee explained. “That’s not justifiable, especially when other schools in the district serve many more students with fewer teachers.”

Although the closure is not yet finalized, the recommendation is expected to significantly influence the Ministry of Education’s forthcoming decision. The Ministry has yet to release an official statement but is reportedly reviewing the proposal.

Mr. Krayee expressed hope that his recommendation will take effect at the start of the 2025/2026 academic year.

In an interview with our Maryland County correspondent, he noted that, pending the school’s closure, the 16 government-paid teachers would be reassigned to other public institutions across the district.

However, the proposal has faced criticism from community members, adult learners, and both employed and volunteer teachers. Some teachers from the night school reportedly met with Mr. Krayee in person to appeal for the school to remain open but he stood by his decision.

“People often say those in leadership positions are not doing the right thing. I’m here to change that narrative,” Mr. Krayee stated. “This is not about friendship this is about doing the right thing in line with the mandate of the Ministry of Education.”

He further criticized some government-employed teachers for prioritizing private schools over their public school duties.

“Some government teachers spend most of their time teaching in private schools during the day and later go to rest at the night school, which has only 57 students,” he elaborated.

In a telephone interview on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the principal of the New Pleebo Extension School, Mr. Prince Tarjoe, expressed support for the DEO’s recommendation. He encouraged his colleagues to comply with the directive and embrace their upcoming assignments for the new school year.

“For me, I have no problem with the DEO’s decision to close the school. It’s true that in the last academic year, we only enrolled 57 students with 16 teachers. I will accept any new assignment given to me,” Principal Tarjoe said.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to determine how the affected students can be integrated into other schools or alternative programs that better serve their academic needs.

As the education sector continues to face resource constraints and increasing demands, Mr. Krayee insists that “tough but necessary decisions” must be made to ensure fairness, quality, and sustainability within Maryland County’s school system.