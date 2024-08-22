Police clashed with opposition partisians

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-Early Thursday, at 3:35 am riot police and partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), headed by ex-president George Weah, clashed after officers of the Liberia  Drugs Enforcement Agency(LDEA) had gone there to search for drugs, eyewitnesses said.

“The  partisans were to the headquarters in side when they saw the  LDEA and police officers coming  with guns and baton. When they got to there, they started arresting CDicians . It was later the partisans decided to throw rock,”   one Amos Kollie said.

This  led to complete   tension and traffic came to a halt.

See some photos from the scene:

A lady being carried by police at the CDC headquarter

 

Police  and partisians of CDC at the headquarter.

Group of CDICIANs inside their compound  -Headquarter

A  man arrested by police at  CDC headquarters

