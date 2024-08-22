Police clashed with opposition partisians

MONROVIA-Early Thursday, at 3:35 am riot police and partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), headed by ex-president George Weah, clashed after officers of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency(LDEA) had gone there to search for drugs, eyewitnesses said.

“The partisans were to the headquarters in side when they saw the LDEA and police officers coming with guns and baton. When they got to there, they started arresting CDicians . It was later the partisans decided to throw rock,” one Amos Kollie said.

This led to complete tension and traffic came to a halt.

See some photos from the scene:

A lady being carried by police at the CDC headquarter

Police and partisians of CDC at the headquarter.

Group of CDICIANs inside their compound -Headquarter

A man arrested by police at CDC headquarters