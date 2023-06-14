PFFL Worries Over Speaker’s Whereabouts

MONROVIA-As the Political Freedom Fighter of Liberia (PFFL) gears up for more electoral activities following awareness on the just-ended Biometric Voters’ Registration, all attention has now be turned to its Speaker who was shot twice in an armed attack in July of last year.

Established in May of 2012, PFFL is a pressure group that advocates for the political freedom and civil rights of Liberians. Since its establishment, the group has been in the vanguard of advocating for the rights of many Liberians.

Albert D.S. Kollie, 35, one of the group’s leading voices was shot in his yard on the eve of the country’s 176th Independence Day celebration in 2022.

Albert survived the terrible armed attack after being shot several times with his right arm broken as he was subsequently rushed to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia, where he underwent intensive medical care nursing his broken arm.

Since then, not much has been heard of him with many believing that he might have fled to a western country or perhaps a nearby country.

In an exclusive interview, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and National Chairman of PFFL, Mr. Wilfred D. Stepney, explained how the group is deeply worried over the whereabouts of its Speaker since he suddenly fled away without any account about him.

“True being told, we are worried about Albert a lot as a group. He was always vocal; he spoke truth to power without fear or favor and this is the platform on which we were formed. Kollie was really hardworking; always willing to move into the trenches to preach the doctrine of good governance and political rights,” said Chairman Stepney.

He further explained how the group successfully joined other rights-based groups in creating awareness on the just ended BVR process and is now set to engage Liberians for the remainder of the electoral process.

“As part of our involvement with the electoral process, we first started with the BVR and now that campaign and other aspects of the elections are creeping in, we are going to sensitize our citizens to do positive engagements. We are going to preach to them messages of a violent free election and their rights to vote as citizens. But in all these, we miss our Speaker who would have helped us get things done better,” added Mr. Stepney.