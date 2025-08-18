Peace Island Citizens Clear Ghettos

By Jamesetta D Williams

In an effort to buttress the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), residents of Peace Island behind the Ministerial Complex at the weekend cleared several ghettos, burned down others and arrested users.

Liberians have joined in the fight against drugs, not leaving the problem that has reached crisis point with security officers alone. Peace Island Community residents’ action was a complete affirmation of how citizens have tired seeing youthful Liberians losing their lives to drugs.

They were assisted by some officers of the Liberia National Police who paraded the community, getting rid of ghettos and arresting about ten persons said to be drugs users.

According to some residents, “this is just the beginning of what we want to do,” pledging to raid ghettos every week until the whole community is free from drugs problem.

“We are with how drug is spoiling our young children,” community residents said, adding “We have decided to take this kind of step with the help of police to bring some peace back in Peace Island.”