Peace, Democracy Supersede Campaign Savagery

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa has called on political parties to detour from any form of violence befalling the country’s electoral period.

Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão said Liberia is a country that went through an advert difficult moment of unrest and civil crisis and the country is going towards 20 years of maintaining peace as elections is a moment of reason relaxed peace in a country.

Mr. Santos Simão went on to say that the commitment made by candidates through the signing of the Farmington River Declaration of Peace should be fully implemented ensuring peaceful, inclusive, and fair elections for the country.

“The political class has a responsibility to educate their supporters and followers to comply with straight compliance of rules and political conduct in society,” Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão added.

He furthered that campaign should not endanger the democracy, peace, and stability of the country stating that it is the primary effort of all politicians and Liberians with the support of the international community to see one of its kind goes through peaceful successful elections on October 10.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa further stressed that though people can differ in politics, but this should not be a priority and fundamental pillar to denigrate and damage the country’s everlasting democracy.

Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão who is also the Chairman of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission maintained that the UN’s foremost priority is seeing Liberia conducting successful, clean and unobstructed elections and not deadly elections.

He however called on all politicians including their supporters and followers and conscious-minded citizens to see this election as a gateway to a unifier and continuous peace.

Meanwhile, the Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa is calling on journalists to refrain from yellow journalism and report the truth, as well as reality and not to over-emphasize in the discharge of their professional duties.

He spoke recently at a news conference held at the United Nations House in Monrovia.