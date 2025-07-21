Passport: Gov’t To Dedicate Newly Decentralized Passport Centers In Bong, Gd. Gedeh

MONROVIA-The Government of Liberia has announced the dedication of newly decentralized Passport Centers in Bong and Grand Gedeh counties early next week. ‎

‎This initiative forms a pivotal part of the calendar of events leading up to Liberia’s 176th Independence Day Celebration, underscoring a commitment to national development and citizen convenience.

‎For years, Liberians residing outside Montserrado County have faced the arduous task of traveling to the capital, Monrovia, to apply for or renew their passports, incurring significant financial and time burdens.

‎The establishment of these new centers is poised to alleviate these challenges, streamline the passport application process, and enhance overall government efficiency and accessibility.

