Passport: Gov’t To Dedicate Newly Decentralized Passport Centers In Bong, Gd. Gedeh

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Government of Liberia has announced the dedication of newly decentralized Passport Centers in Bong and Grand Gedeh counties early next week. ‎

‎This initiative forms a pivotal part of the calendar of events leading up to Liberia’s 176th Independence Day Celebration, underscoring a commitment to national development and citizen convenience.

‎For years, Liberians residing outside Montserrado County have faced the arduous task of traveling to the capital, Monrovia, to apply for or renew their passports, incurring significant financial and time burdens.

‎The establishment of these new centers is poised to alleviate these challenges, streamline the passport application process, and enhance overall government efficiency and accessibility.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.