Parents Question “Free Education” Claim At Rep. Enders’ School

BusinessEducationMontserrado
By Famatta Clark 92
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Concerns are mounting among residents of District #6 over the so-called “free education” being offered at the African Dream Academy, school operated by Representative Rev. Samuel Enders.
Despite public pronouncements that his institution is tuition-free, parents say the reality tells a different story. According to some of the parents, before even receiving an information sheet, students in the Senior High Division are reportedly required to meet a list of conditions, including providing food for their own upkeep on campus.
Community members argue that such demands contradict the lawmaker’s repeated claims of running a free school and hospital for his constituents. “This is misleading. Where in the world are parents forced to feed their children in a school that is supposed to be free?” a frustrated parent questioned.
Residents are now calling on Rep. Enders to clarify the contradictions and be transparent about the true costs associated with attending his institution.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Famatta Clark 71 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.