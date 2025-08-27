Parents Question “Free Education” Claim At Rep. Enders’ School

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Concerns are mounting among residents of District #6 over the so-called “free education” being offered at the African Dream Academy, school operated by Representative Rev. Samuel Enders.

Despite public pronouncements that his institution is tuition-free, parents say the reality tells a different story. According to some of the parents, before even receiving an information sheet, students in the Senior High Division are reportedly required to meet a list of conditions, including providing food for their own upkeep on campus.

Community members argue that such demands contradict the lawmaker’s repeated claims of running a free school and hospital for his constituents. “This is misleading. Where in the world are parents forced to feed their children in a school that is supposed to be free?” a frustrated parent questioned.

Residents are now calling on Rep. Enders to clarify the contradictions and be transparent about the true costs associated with attending his institution.