Overpass Bridges’ Construction Begins Next Month

The construction of the much-anticipated overpass bridges is expected to begin in September, this year.

Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs, Daniel Sando, said,” The construction will commence in fulfillment of commitment made by the Chinese Government at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC0 last year.

Minister Sando was speaking on Tuesday, August 19,2025, at the MICAT Press Briefing in Monrovia, in reaction to some critics regarding the outcomes of the meeting. He named the new Liberia Broadcasting System 9LBS) Radio and Television Complex currently under construction, and the huge number of agriculture equipment brought into the country as some tangibles of President’s Joseph Boakai’s visit to China.

Deputy Minister Daniel Sando noted that the President’s trip to the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) will also accrue significant benefits for Liberia.