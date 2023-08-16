Over 600 Pastors and Gospel Ministers Endorsed Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine. CPP

Paynesville, Liberia: Over six hundred founding pastors and Ministers of the Gospel of the Liberty Party and friends of the late Cllr. Charles Brumskine have endorsed Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in the October 10 elections.

The program which was held in Paynesville brought together pastors and ministers of the gospel from Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Bomi countries respectively.

Since her pick by the Political leader of the CPP, Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine continues to receive endorsement from all sectors across Liberia based on the platform of the CPP, her quest for women empowerment, quality education, quality and affordable healthcare, and the legacy of the late Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Founder and Pastor of Grace Outreach Ministries in Paynesville, Bishop Dr. Ola W.B Jallah said their support is based on the vision of the late Cllr. Charles Brumskine to transform Liberia.

According to Bishop Jallah, they believe in the work of the late Charles Brumskine, and they are of the conviction that the work can be completed by his daughter Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine in the quest for a better Liberia.

“On behalf of the Pastors and Ministers of the Gospel, we give you our support and because of our daughter Charlyne, we also give our support to the opposition Collaborating Political Parties of Alexander Cummings in these elections,” Bishop Jallah noted.

He however promised the commitment to go out and campaign for the CPP and they can count on the pastors and ministers.

“You can count on us the pastors and ministers of the gospel; we will never betray you. We are not here because we are hungry or looking for a handout, no, we are here to support you because of Liberia,” he explained.

Bishop Jallah maintained that this election is about the future of Liberia, the children, and everyone and believed that the CPP ticket is the best to help fix Liberia and bring economic growth and development.

In response, the CPP Vice Presidential Candidate, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine welcomed the endorsement and promised to work in the legacy of her late father.

According to Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, the CDC, and the UP have nothing to show over the past years as such, the Liberian people shouldn’t vote them, but instead vote for the CPP.

She observed that the CDC administration has failed in investment, health care delivery, and lack of quality education among others which are factors that Liberians should use to reject the CDC comes October 10.

The CPP Vice Presidential candidate narrated that if Liberians are desperate for a better Liberia, now is the time for Liberians to vote for her and Alexander B. Cummings for better and quality healthcare, education, and job creation in the country.

She also denied the information, saying that Cummings is not as gay as many believe, saying that if Cummings was gay, she would not have accepted to be his running mate. “Cummings and I will fight for you, we will fight for Liberia, I promise you, God, first, we will not disappoint you when we are elected,” she noted.

For his part, the CPP District five Representative candidate in Montserrado County, Alexander Suah explained that there is a need for Liberians to vote for Alexander Cummings and the CPP that will help create job opportunities by fixing the economy that will allow investors in the country.

“We don’t need handouts, but we need people who will fix the economy and allow everyone in Liberia to enjoy its resources,” he told the gathering. Suah who is considered as face of the district said their support for Cummings and the entire CPP is to leave a great legacy for the country and its people through the quality leadership of Cummings and its CPP.