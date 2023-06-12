Over 300 Nimbaians Petition Paye-Layleh

MONROVIA-Several citizens in vote-rich Nimba County have petitioned veteran Liberian Journalist, Jonathan Paye-Layleh to contest the Representative seat in District#8.

Mr. Paye-Layleh is the former Correspondent of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Liberia. Despite being a journalist, Paye-Layleh has worked over the years in other areas where he has empowered several citizens mainly in his home county of Nimba.

Paye-Layleh is considered as a humanitarian who has empowered lots of Liberians including Nimbaians over the years. Based on his years of assistance to the citizens, and a need for good leadership in District #8, residents of the district decided to appeal to him to contest the pending Presidential and Legislative Elections to adequately represent them at the National Legislature.

The citizens in their petition disclosed that Mr. Paye-Layleh has over the year demonstrated his leadership ability through the level of work and humanitarian services he has rendered and continues to do in the county and other parts of Liberia.

“We want you to contest the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections to represent us in District #8 which has been abandoned over the years by our leaders,” the citizens said in their petition. They continued, “We trust your judgment and your ability to lead us at the National Legislature and that is why we want you go there and speak for us.”

According to the citizens, District #8 in Nimba County has been faced with a lack of good leadership over the years something that continues to stall development in the abandoned district. “We need someone like Mr. Paye-Layleh with vast experience, the necessary contacts to lobby on behalf of the county, and a down-to-earth person to adequately represent us so as to foster development in our district,” they among other things noted.

Meanwhile, some residents of the district who spoke to this paper vowed to support and vigorously campaign for Mr. Paye-Layleh in every corner of District#8 to ensure that their choice for the Representative seat emerges victorious in the October 10, 2023 Elections.