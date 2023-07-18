OVER 2M LIBERIANS QUALIFIED FOR OCTOBER POLLS

MONROVIA-Over two million persons have been qualified to vote in the elections on October 10, 2023, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah announced the release of the final voter roll (FRR) at the institution’s offices in Sinkor and stated that of the 2498,904 total registered voters, 2,471,183 active registrants are qualified to participate in the pending elections.

She claims that at a recent IPCC meeting with political parties and another meeting with the National Steering Committee, the procedures for carrying out the exhibition exercise were discussed.

Madam Lansanah claimed that from the 2023 Biometric Voter Registration operation, the process captured 27,192 double registrations and 2,471,183 active registrants.

All 2,080 registration locations used as exhibition centers for the exercise participated in the presentation of the provisional registration roll which began on June 12, 2023, and ended on June 17, 2023.

The exhibition was meant to give registrants the chance to review and confirm their registration details, request corrections if necessary, and object to the inclusion of any individuals on the final registration roll (FRR), even though the commission provides no explanation for the delay in making such results publicly available. This will guarantee that only legitimate voters are included on the Final Voter Roll (FRR).

The commission also revealed that in accordance with the election schedule, preliminary candidate listings will be issued today, July 18, 2023, with the final list anticipated to be published on August 5, 2023.