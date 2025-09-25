Over 10 Die From Drug Abuse In Gd. Kru

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The southeastern County of Grand Kru appears to be enduring the impact of the drugs menace that has sine gripped the country and tolling it.

As the war against drugs and substance abuse intensifies leading to confiscation and arrest of drugs, dealers and users, young people are still falling prey to it evidenced by the concerns raised by the Police Commander in the County over the rising tide of drug-related deaths.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clement Bartlett, has alarmed that more than 10 lives were lost recently due to drug abuse, and called for additional manpower to strengthen the fight against the growing drug crisis.

Speaking on LNP’s Morning Watch, ACP Bartlett highlighted that the situation is becoming increasingly worse taking the trends seen in other counties across Liberia.

He said the issue of drugs is rampant in Grand Kru, and it is claiming the lives of young people added that they need more officers on the ground, but more importantly. He stressed the need for help from the communities, a place those substances are sold.

According to him the battle against drugs cannot be won by law enforcement alone but said community members play a crucial role since drug dealers often live and operate within the communities themselves.

He called on the communities to rise up and join this fight. Drug abuse has become a national crisis in Liberia, contributing to rising mortality rates and sparking concern among citizens.

As the death toll climbs across Liberia, authorities and communities alike are being urged to take actions before the situation worsens further.