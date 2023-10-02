“Our Hearts Ache For Lives Lost”

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has strongly condemned the recent wave of political violence in Lofa County, particularly the distressing acts of aggression between members of the Unity Party and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), a CPP press release said noted over the weekend.

The reported vandalization of crucial public infrastructure and the attempted destruction of properties by alleged party supporters are utterly reprehensible. Such actions according to the CPP, contradict the very essence of a democratic society and threaten the stability and progress of our nation.

“Our hearts ache for the lives lost and the many injured, including a law enforcement officer. Violence has no place in our democracy, and we vehemently call for an immediate cessation of these acts that undermine the fabric of our nation,” the CPP release noted.

The party added, “We call upon the Liberian authorities to swiftly and impartially investigate these incidents, ensuring that those responsible face the full force of the law. Upholding justice and the rule of law is vital to preserving our democratic values.”

“We strongly urge all political stakeholders to prioritize peace, unity, and respect during this critical juncture in our nation’s journey. Liberia deserves an atmosphere of peace and cooperation, where dialogue and understanding triumph over hatred and hostility,” the opposition political party stressed in its release.

The release furthered, “The CPP stands united against any form of violence and remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting a peaceful electoral process. Liberia’s future hinges on our ability to engage in peaceful political discourse, showcasing to the world the strength and resilience of our democracy.”

In a related development, the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has condemned the recent violence in Foya City, Lofa County.

According to a release from MOVEE, the news of electoral violence in Foya District, Lofa County, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of three Liberians, deeply saddens the entire membership of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) and its Political Leader, Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr.

The leadership of MOVEE believes this act of mayhem is in clear violation of the Farmington Declaration and undermines Liberia’s democracy.

Therefore, MOVEE joins His Excellency President Dr. George Manneh Weah to condemn, in the strongest terms, such wanton acts of barbarism and calls for an immediate investigation aimed at bringing all perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, we applaud the joint security force for their timely intervention that has deescalated the violence. We, however, call on them to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident. Let justice be served, and those responsible for the violence be held accountable, regardless of their political affiliations.

“As we go to the October 10, 2023, elections, let’s all Liberians uphold the rule of law and ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” the release noted.

The release furthered, “Finally, as a democratic party, MOVEE holds to the philosophy that violence has no place in our democratic process. We implore all Liberians, especially members of MOVEE and other constituent members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), to continue conducting themselves peacefully and refrain from engaging in any form of electoral violence.

“Let us exhibit unity, tolerance, and respect for one another, as these are pillars of a vibrant democracy. Let us go to the October 10, 2023, presidential and legislative elections in peace and unity, irrespective of the political side we support,” MOVEE release concluded.