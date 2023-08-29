“Our Generation Will Transform Liberia”

By Mark B. Dumbar

The Liberian National Union Party (LINU) Standard-bearer, Dr. Clarence K. Moniba has disclosed that the young generation of Liberia will transform their country.

Appearing Monday, August 27, 2023, on a local radio station, Mr. Moniba mentioned that the younger generation of Liberia needs to believe in themselves to have their vision come through.

According to him, the future of Liberia is in their hands as the young generation of this great nation. He urged them not to allow anybody to limit their potential as they are great people of the nation.

Mr. Moniba pointed out that the time is here for every younger generation of Liberia to rise and take the power of authority. “To the people of my generation, I want us to take the responsibility to change our country,” he added.

He mentioned that the younger generation has to believe that they have a more significant opportunity to change Liberia. “Are you ready for our generation to take leadership,” he added.

Mr. Moniba further stated that the only reason that the Liberian National Union party (LINU) will not get to the second round is that the young people of Liberia do not believe in themselves.

He pointed out that if they believe in our ability to transform this country to another level; we will not only get to the second round but we will win. “I am calling on the young people of Liberia to vote for us as young people too,” he added.

The Standard-bearer mentioned that 85% of young people who are Liberians should believe in themselves and believe in his leadership that we can transform this country. “So, every young Liberian should please join the winning team to see new changes,” he encouraged.

Mr. Moniba disclosed that the Liberian National Union Party can bring the real changes that every Liberian has been waiting for. “We should not allow ourselves to be taken care of by other people from different countries,” he warned.

According to him, the Liberian National Union Party (LINU) is fighting to govern the country and to prove to the older generation that the young generation can change this nation.

He mentioned that when elected as President of Liberia, his party will support the World Economic Crime Court in his third year as leader to investigate some of the officials in his administration.