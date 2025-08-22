‘Our Children Are Dying’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Several Liberians are calling for a holistic approach in the fight against illicit drugs that are killing lots of at-risk youths and other Liberians.

Speaking to the media in Paynesville when residents of King Gray Town which is noted for illicit drugs trade, a mother of three, Lucy Brown, disclosed that one of her sons is a victim of drug addiction.

She narrated that her 24-year-old son, James Dorbor, is an 11th grade student of Paynesville Community High School who became addicted to drugs a year ago. She stressed that if the government and the international partners do not work holistically with the communities, her son and other childen’s future will be destroyed.

“The community leaders are doing good work for our children by going after the dealers and those who are the consumers to end this illicit drug use that is killing our children,” she said. Madam Brown who is a single mother, further urged the government to invest in the establishment of rehabilitation centers, stressing that if their children who are victims are not rehabilitated, the fight will not achieve its needed results.

“The government needs to work collectively with the community leaders and we the parents of those youths who are victims to take them to the various centers to flush the drugs out of their bodies; if not, they will take in other substances that will be more dangerous than what they are taking now that are killing them because of addiction,” she indicated.

She further disclosed that it is time for the government to focus on building more rehabilitation centers across the country and provide support to those private rehabilitation centers to address the unfortunate situation of thousands of Liberians who are victims of illicit drugs.

Madam Brown also wants school administrations to take preventive action to save the young generation, stressing that her son got into the habit at his school in Paynesville.

The fight against licit drugs involving community leaders has intensified thus, prompting some at-risk young youths in the Kingray Community to take to the streets early Thursday morning on August 21, 2025, demanding government action against dealers, with the police arresting them to prevent violence.