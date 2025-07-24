ORANGE: Orange Money and LRA Conduct Training for Government Staff on New Integrated Digital Tax Payment Platform

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia, Liberia – July 2025 — In a major stride toward strengthening Liberia’s digital financial infrastructure, Orange Money Liberia, in collaboration with the Government of Liberia through the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), has conducted a specialized training session for government staff on the newly integrated Orange Money Tax Payment Platform.

Held on July 16, 2025, at Orange Liberia’s Head Office (ICON-16), the training brought together representatives from 18 government ministries and agencies. Its goal was to equip participants with technical knowledge and hands-on experience to effectively support citizens and businesses in using the platform.

“This training ensures that government personnel are not only aware of the platform but are also well-equipped to guide taxpayers on its usage,” said Hossen FoFana CFO from Orange Money. “Empowering public servants with digital literacy is key to ensuring the success and adoption of the system.”

This initiative aligns with the Government of Liberia’s broader digital transformation agenda, which aims to improve taxpayer experience, simplify compliance, and promote revenue transparency. With the integration, Liberians can now pay taxes, acquire business licenses, and settle other statutory fees directly from their mobile phones, eliminating the need for long queues, physical paperwork, or travel.

In a related development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Ecobank Liberia, Orange Money, and the LRA, officially launching the fully integrated digital tax payment platform. The partnership enables real-time tax payment via mobile and digital banking channels across Liberia.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ms. Salamata Diallo, Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, described the initiative as a “transformative step forward in Liberia’s journey toward financial inclusion, digital innovation, and economic empowerment.”

“This partnership is not just a collaboration it is a commitment to modernize tax collection, simplify the lives of taxpayers, and strengthen our national financial infrastructure,” Ms. Diallo said.

The integration connects Ecobank’s digital platforms and Orange Money’s mobile services with the Liberia Integrated Tax Administration System (LITAS), allowing taxpayers in urban and remote areas alike to pay taxes conveniently and securely.

“It’s about the market woman in Red Light who can now pay her taxes without leaving her stall,” Ms. Diallo added. “And the small business owner in Buchanan who can meet his civic duty with just a few taps.”

The Liberia Revenue Authority emphasized that this integration addresses a key challenge that previously plagued mobile money tax payments difficulty obtaining official LRA receipts. Now, all payments made through Orange Money are automatically posted to the LRA system, and instant SMS confirmations are sent to taxpayers.

“We are championing a digital-first revenue administration wherein our valued taxpayers can meet their tax obligations through electronic means,” said the LRA in an official statement. “We believe digitalization is the path forward to maximize sustainable domestic revenue.”

Crucially, the platform does not require internet access, making it ideal for rural and underserved communities. Taxpayers only need a basic mobile phone with sufficient Orange Money balance.

To further support adoption, the LRA and Orange Money have established a joint customer service support system to resolve taxpayer issues swiftly at either point of contact.

Orange Money Liberia hailed the collaboration as a milestone in public-private sector cooperation aimed at financial inclusion, transparency, and economic development.

“This partnership reflects a shared vision of a Liberia where every citizen regardless of location can access essential financial services and contribute to the country’s economic growth,” CFO FoFana said.

1. Digitizing Public Revenue Collection – Enables efficient, transparent, and secure tax collection while reducing leakages.

2. Expanding Financial Inclusion – Reaches the unbanked and underbanked with accessible financial tools.

3. Supporting Economic Development and Good Governance – Enhances accountability and supports sustainable growth.

4. Delivering Convenience and Reducing Costs Taxpayers save time, money, and effort with mobile-based payments.

“This initiative is more than a technological upgrade it is a people-centered innovation,” be Orange Money CFO Hossen FoFana added. “We are proud to be building a smarter, more inclusive Liberia.”

The LRA extended gratitude to the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Liberia, and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority for their guidance throughout the platform’s development. Special thanks were also given to Ecobank Liberia for its instrumental role in supporting domestic resource mobilization.

“To Orange Liberia, we express deep appreciation,” the LRA noted. “You’ve shared our vision, committed resources, and helped bring today’s digital tax reality to life.”

Convenience: Taxpayers can pay from home, office, or market.

Transparency: Receipts and reconciliation happen in real-time.

Revenue Boost: A streamlined system supports national programs and development.

Inclusion: Serves informal sectors and remote communities long left out of formal banking.

“As we move forward with tax reform and digital innovation, Orange Liberia is more than a partner it is a cornerstone of progress,” the LRA concluded.

This integrated Orange Money Tax Payment Platform marks a new era in revenue collection and public service delivery. It reflects a collective effort to build a more transparent, accountable, and inclusive financial system in Liberia one that works for all citizens, from the heart of Monrovia to the most remote village.

“Let us continue to work together to build a Liberia where financial services are accessible to all, where economic opportunities are within reach, and where development is driven by inclusion and innovation,” Ms. Diallo affirmed.

