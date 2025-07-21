Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia, Liberia – July 21, 2025: In a world reshaped by technology, equity and accessibility are the true frontiers. At the Liberia Technology Summit 2025, Orange Liberia demonstrated that innovation without inclusion is incomplete and their mission is to reach every Liberian, regardless of location or status.

Mr. MulbahSponsored by Orange Liberia and endorsed by government leadership, the summit reflected Liberia’s national goal of digital transformation. The Finance Minister, representing President Boakai, lauded the company’s proactive leadership in bridging the digital divide.

Orange Liberia’s spokesperson, Mr. Zayzay Mulbah, on behalf of CEO Jean Marius Yao, emphasized:

“Inclusion is not an afterthought. It is our first commitment. Because real development is when a school in Gbarpolu has the same tools as one in Monrovia.”

Orange is proving this every day:

Fiber optic expansion bringing faster internet to remote areas.

Mobile coverage expanding to all 15 counties.

Solar-powered sites ensuring sustainability and reliability.

The company’s community-level projects are just as transformative:

The Orange Foundation supports rural clinics, clean water systems, and community ICT centers.

Orange Energies delivers solar kits to off-grid villages.

The Orange Village in Mama Tomah is a living model of what corporate-community collaboration can achieve.

“When Liberia rises, we must rise together,” Mulbah said. “And that’s the kind of future Orange Liberia is building.”

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.