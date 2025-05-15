ORANGE: AN EVOLVER, A PACESETTER

Monrovia-Since its advent in Liberia’s digital sector as one of the GSM operators a little decade ago, Orange-Liberia continues to evolve and set the pace in a way that signals strong partnership and commitment to the principles of good investment.

Started on the Capitol Bypass in the building once occupied by the Algerian Embassy, Orange, once known as Cellcom, has now made a significant leap to a state-of-the-art architectural marvel called Orange Icon 16, which becomes the new and future headquarters of the records-breaking and awards-winning GSM provider.

The erection of Orange Icon 16 strategically situated on 16th Street Sinkor is seen as Orange’s evolving and pacesetting capabilities, and also remarkable addendum to Tubman Boulevard burgeoning landscape of riveting structures.

Orange’s dynamic team of technical experts and technocrats is buoyant about the project that it said is more than just a physical structure, but a statement of progress, vision, and purpose.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Jean Marius Yao under whose leadership Orange is calculatedly evolving and pacesetting did not mince words, or hide his feelings about the company’s progress, determination and vision for Liberia.

At a news conference Monday, Mr. Yao classified Orange Icon 16 as the embodiment of a vision, and “our belief in the future of Liberia,” as well as “celebration of progress, people, and purpose.”

In a prepared statement themed “This is Home. The Future is Here,” he quoted Eleanor Roosevelt who once said “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” as a stark reflection of the bold decision and determination to initiate such splendid project at the cost of about US$10 million dollars.

Providing reasons Orange for such investment, he said Icon16 is a symbol and a bold statement that Liberia deserves and can host infrastructure of the highest international standards, stressing that it is more than just a building, rather a source of national pride.

“Orange Icon16 reflects our unwavering commitment to being a long-term partner in Liberia’s development. It is fully aligned with Orange Liberia’s vision and with Orange Group’s ambition across Africa to lead in digital transformation, promote sustainable innovation, and ensure inclusive growth that leaves no one behind,” the Orange CEO emphasized.

Stating as the third reason for the construction of the new headquarter complex and while they continue to invest heavily in their network, platforms and infrastructure, he also said because they are aware that people are the true drivers of progress.

CEO Yao recognized the usefulness of the men and women (employees) who bear and carry the torch of Orange as their greatest assets.

“That’s why Orange Icon16 was created as a world-class hub for collaboration, innovation, and growth,” he stated, emphasizing that “it is a space designed to uplift the well-being of our teams our value creators and to deliver extraordinary experiences for our customers.”

Orange Icon 16, according to him, represents the worth and value of their many customers and the embodiment of their obsessed culture where they do not only offer services but also deliver experiences.

The new complex which is a composition of fascinating features that suit customers’ needs, CEO Yao disclosed is impressive and purposeful, designed with intention.

It has collaborative workshop platforms and 5 digital meeting rooms, including what is now the largest Smart Store, state-of-the-art boardroom and innovation showroom, a 170-seat auditorium, medical clinic, and cantina, a wellness gym and rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Monrovia and the Atlantic Ocean, he said.

Icon 16 is covered by 1400 m2 of glass, an eco-conscious facility that will soon to be solar-powered, with LED lighting, accessibility features, and a design rooted in inclusion and sustainability.

According to him, by bringing our 400 employees less than one roof, Icon16 becomes is a catalyst, not just a workplace, stressing “It fosters deeper collaboration, enhances internal synergy, and allows us to serve our customers more efficiently and effectively. This new environment is designed to spark innovation and accelerate Liberia’s digital transformation.”

Mr. Yao said Orange has a broader role in Liberia that extends far beyond the walls of the new building Orange Liberia, and divulged that the GSM company is among the top 3 taxpayers in the country, with $291 million paid in taxes and fees.

He recounted Orange strategic investment milestones, with over $250 million committed to infrastructure like its fiber backbone and Buchanan Data Center, a driver of inclusion through Orange Money and Orange Energies, a proud recipient of Ookla awards for best network, fastest speeds, and widest coverage.

CEO Yao said Orange is proud to play a role in Liberia’s national development agenda, supporting jobs, powering progress, and connecting people in every county, adding: “We are also proud to bring social inclusion and give back to the communities though our Orange Liberia Foundation, that support health, digital education for free and culture.”

Reminiscing their transformative journey from Cellcom to Orange, from Bypass to 13th Street and now to Icon16, he said each step has marked a new chapter in “our story.”

“Icon16 is not just our new headquarters. It is the symbol of our evolution, and the foundation of what we aim to achieve in the years ahead,” a buoyant CEO Yao stated.

He hailed the collaborative efforts and partnership of regulators and the Government of Liberia and CAP REALITIES.

Moreover, the CEO thanked the colleagues at Orange Côte d’Ivoire, Orange Middle East & Africa, and Orange Group for believing in this mission.

His commendation also covered the teams that include engineers, project managers, designers, staff, describing them as the “soul of this achievement.”

CEO Yao reminded Liberians and Orange valued customers that the company is here and here to stay, noting “This building reflects who we are, the values that guide us every day.”

He also assured Liberians and partners that the erection of Icon 16 is not the end of the road, pledging to invest an additional $200 million in the next six years to expand and modernize our network.

“We believe in Liberia. We believe in its youth, its entrepreneurs, and its future. Let us grow together. Let us build the future together,” he added.

Also, CAPE REALITIES LIB, the backbone behind the project, described it as not just a physical structure, but it is a statement of progress, vision, and purpose.

“From day one, our objective was clear: to develop a modern, efficient, and iconic building that would serve as a commercial landmark in Liberia. We envisioned a space that wasn’t just functional, but inspirational one that sets a new benchmark for infrastructure quality, sustainability, and business standards in the country,” the CEO said in his remarks.

Icon 16, according to CAPE REALITIES, which is clad in sleek, seamless glass and defined by its sharp, is the result of careful planning, local engagement, and global-standard execution.

“Every corner was designed not just for aesthetics, but for impact. From structural integrity to energy efficiency, we aimed for excellence,” he said.

Icon 16 has added, according to CAPE REALITIES, momentum to Monrovia’s transformation into a modern capital, and sets the tone for private investment in critical infrastructure, noting that “It proves that world-class projects can, and should, be built in Liberia by Liberians, for Liberians, and for international partners alike.

“It is our hope that this building becomes a blueprint, not just in design, but in how infrastructure can be tied to national development,” he added.