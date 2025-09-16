One Dies, Several Injured

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has confirmed that one person has died with over 20 persons hospitalized following a deadly gas explosion at the Mara Gas Company in Monrovia on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, NDMA Executive Director Ansu Dulleh described the incident as “devastating and dehumanizing,” adding that the agency and its partners have launched an immediate response to contain the situation.

“Our preliminary findings show that 38 individuals were within the compound at the time of the explosion. Twenty-one were directly affected, and as we speak, 20 individuals are hospitalized at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and other clinics,” Dulleh disclosed.

Among the victims, NDMA confirmed the death of Abraham Anawie, a Lebanese national, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast. According to medical reports received by the agency, several survivors are in critical condition, with some at risk of losing their sight or suffering long-term breathing difficulties.

The explosion occurred at the Mara Gas Company, a business operated by Mr. Wassin Sharify, which supplies oxygen to hospitals nationwide.

The NDMA, working in collaboration with the Liberia Fire Service, Liberia Immigration Service, Liberia National Police, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), immediately deployed rescue and response teams to the site.

Dulleh stressed that the incident highlights the dangers of situating heavy industrial operations in densely populated areas. He announced that the NDMA, alongside the EPA and relevant institutions, will begin inspecting and enforcing compliance across similar facilities across the country.

“Industries of this nature cannot and should not operate close to residential areas. The managers of this company must be held accountable under the laws of Liberia,” he said.

Beyond the explosion, Dulleh also spoke about recurring flooding across the country caused by heavy rainfall. Communities in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, and other counties have been severely affected.

The NDMA is gathering data to assess the damage and deliver relief to affected families. Dulleh noted that an SOS call has already been sent to the international community, with the World Bank and other partners stepping in to support Liberia’s disaster preparedness efforts.

He assured the public that the agency remains focused on preparedness, mitigation, awareness, and recovery. A new disaster response strategy, currently under review by the Cabinet, will provide a framework for stronger coordination during emergencies.

Dulleh expressed sorrow over the lives lost and called on Liberians to pray for the victims and their families. What we witnessed yesterday was heartbreaking. Survivors were terrified, families have been left devastated, and many are still in critical condition. This is a wake-up call for all of us,” he said.

The NDMA has promised to provide continuous updates as investigations continue and relief operations intensify.