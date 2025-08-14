One Dies, 3 Others Unconscious

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In the tight-knit neighborhood of New Keymah Town Community, Soul Clinic, a distressing incident unfolded earlier today as four persons found themselves in a dangerous situation allegedly under the influence of drugs that left them unconscious.

According to report, tragically, one of the victims died while the others’ lives slipping away before they could receive the help they desperately needed.

On this yesterday August 13, 2025, the heartbreaking news spread like wildfire. Among the four individuals who were found unconscious, one of them, a young man named Archie Korpue, lost his life as a result of ingesting drugs.

Archie, a member of the Garza Community, Soul Clinic, Distinct#4, Montserrado County and believed to be in his early twenties, succumbed to the devastating consequences of substance abuse.

The community mourns the loss of a vibrant soul, a reminder of the dangers that lurk in the shadows of drug use.