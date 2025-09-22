Office Of War Crimes Court To Establish Office In Bong

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Stephanie M. Duncan

MONROVIA–The Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia has unveiled plans to open an office in Samay, Bong County, a town that witnessed one of the most tragic massacres of the Liberian Civil Crisis on October 27, 1994, when hundreds of people lost their lives.

Speaking during a weekend engagement with residents of Samay, the Executive Director of OWECC-L, Counselor Jallah Barbu, underscored that the transitional justice process is entirely “Liberian-driven” and free from outside influence. He called on citizens to take ownership of the initiative, reminding them that the decision to establish the court was made by Liberians themselves.

“The establishment of this office is not about outsiders imposing their will. It is about us, as Liberians, choosing to confront our past and build a future based on justice and accountability,” Counselor Barbu emphasized.

Also speaking during the outreach, the Secretary General of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), Reverend Christopher Toe, voiced strong support for OWECC-L’s initiative. Reverend Toe urged citizens to rally behind the program, stressing that no external force can fulfill the responsibilities that Liberians owe to themselves.

“Nobody can do for us what we are supposed to do for ourselves. Supporting this process is our duty to the victims, to our history, and to the future of Liberia,” Reverend Toe said.