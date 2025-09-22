NSA Boss, Prince C. Johnson

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Othello Sarweh Nimely

MONROVIA-A predawn fire on Sunday gutted the residence of the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), Prince C. Johnson, in the Soul Clinic Guinea Community, Paynesville.

According to eyewitnesses, the blaze started around 3:00 a.m. at the three-bedroom home. Residents in the area raised the alarm as smoke and flames engulfed the property.

The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) confirmed that the time they received the alert, firefighters from Stations 4 and 5 were immediately dispatched to the scene. Crews reportedly arrived within 15 minutes and battled the flames for several hours before fully extinguishing the fire at 6:23 a.m.

“No casualties were recorded,” the LNFS stated, noting that while no lives were lost, valuable belongings were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the LNFS say it has launched an investigation to establish its origin.

Fire incidents have become a growing concern in Liberia, often leaving citizens homeless and resulting in significant economic losses. In many cases, lives have been lost, highlighting the urgent need for stronger fire prevention and safety measures nationwide.

The homes of top government officials and public buildings have also not been spared by fire. On April 15, 2024, the residence of former House Speaker Fonati Koffa in Rehab was destroyed by fire. That same year, a major blaze gutted the Capitol Building.

Another public official whose home was destroyed by fire is Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, resident in Congo Town.

As of press time, Director Johnson has not spoken publicly about the incident.

The Liberia National Fire Service has meanwhile assured the public that its investigation will uncover the cause of the fire and pledged to continue responding swiftly to emergencies.