NRF Donates Operational Assets To Improve Community Roads

By Stephanie M. Duncan

The National Road Fund of Liberia has donated assorted working equipment and machineries to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, aimed at improving community roads in the Country.

Speaking at the turning over ceremony at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, NRF managing director Madam Joseta Neufville-Wento said the donation will boost community roads in maintenance and create job opportunities for Liberians.

“The 28 fleets of Motorbikes, one truck, two computer and two printers will enhance operations and provide positive results for everyone,” Madam Wento said.

The program implemented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs along with community leaders is expected to train community members to report road issues and help maintain the roads.

“Apart from road maintenance, the project will impact thousands of Liberians across the Counties,” the NRF manager disclosed.

Receiving the donation, Internal Affairs Minister Frances Sakila Nyumalin dispelled rumors that the ministry is a place of witches and wizards. According to him, the MIA has a lot to do and citizens must get prepared to see and feel the impact of the ministry.

“To see the acceleration of development in Liberia requires political will” further stating President Boakai’s quest for excellence. He furthered thanked the Road Fund and pledged to work in the interest of all citizens.