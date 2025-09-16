NPHIL Urges Citizens Not To Dwell In Fear, Announces No Case of Ebola, Marburg & Lassa

By Stephanie M. Duncan

Monrovia- September 16, 2025- The National Public Health Institute of Liberia has announced that there are no confirmed cases of Ebola, Marburg and Lassa viruses in Liberia.

NPHIL director General Dugbeh Chris Nyan said the institute is currently fighting monkey Pox virus.

Speaking during a press conference, Dr. Nyan told Liberians not to live in fear that Ebola is in Country.

“We are encouraging all Liberians not to live in fear that Ebola virus is here, there is no Ebola virus currently in Liberia”, he said. “ Mpox is here and we urge you to report any suspected case”.

According to him, the institute has suspected a total of 1, 747 cases, tested 1, 674 and detected 808 cases positive of MPox.

“A total of 808 cases have been confirmed positive while 173 remained active and 635 have recovered with zero deaths, Dr. Nyan said.

The NPHIL boss vowed transparency with the media and encourage citizens to report suspected cases to NPHIL.

He clarified that the NPHIL is working collaboratively with the Health Ministry to ensure that they respond to public health threats in Liberia.

