NPA Staff Leave for Morocco Soon

Tangier Med Port’s Commitment for Liberia’s Sea Ports Transformation; The Tangibles Tool President Weah’s Vision for Human Resource and Port Development.

The results of President George M. Weah’s recent negotiation with the Moroccan Government through Tangier Med Port Authority for the Transformation of Liberia’s Sea Ports are currently being put into motion in order to help address logistical and technical constraints- including, inadequate pilotage, improved Infrastructure and human resource development at the National Port Authority.

It can be recalled that President George M. Weah negotiated and secured support for the critical needs of the Port on the margins of the 14th Edition of the MEDAYs International Forum when he made a powerful case for Liberia’s plush business climate to over 5,000 delegates representing nearly 200 countries.

As part of the President’s engagement, the Moroccan Government through the Tangier Port Authority is poised to provide technical assistance to the National Port Authority in line with CDC led government’s agenda to reduce costs at the Port thereby boosting commerce and trade.

This arrangement which will lead to an MOU and a technical working committee, will also tailored to the terms and conditions of the basic capacity development framework for the NPA.

It comes at end of official bilateral talks and working visit by NPA Managing Director, Nebo to the Tangier Med Port in view of the commitments made to President George M Weah.

The NPA boss conveyed special gratitude on behalf of the Liberian Leader to the government of Morocco through the Tangier Port Authority Director General, Hassan Adkari for the collaboration to make the Ports of Liberia efficiently viable to become a Premium Port.

Tangier Med Port is one of the world’s biggest Ports and has supported the development of other Ports and Economic zones in more than 13 countries.

The NPA Boss and Delegation were led on a guided tour of the Tanger Med Port with a renewed commitment from her counterpart to President George M. Weah and the Liberian government to revamp and develop the Greenville Port.

Nebo also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials of the Liberian Embassy in Morocco for the high level of diplomatic engagements aimed at ensuring the Ports of Liberia are developed.

To this effect, the first batch of NPA staff is expected to travel to Morocco to be trained by Port experts in Marine operations upon signing of the MOU.