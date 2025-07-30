Nothing to Celebrate: Pleebo Residents Decry Soaring Prices During Liberia’s 178th Independence, but Others Welcome Local Improvements

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah

Date: July 25, 2025

Pleebo, Maryland County – As Liberia marks its 178th Independence Anniversary, many people in Pleebo are sharing mixed feelings. Some are upset about the rising cost of living, while others are thankful for new roads and better leadership at both the national and local levels.

In the past few weeks, the price of a 25kg bag of rice has jumped to between LRD 3,500 and 3,800. This increase is making life harder for low-income families. The high U.S. dollar exchange rate now between LRD 190 to 200 for US$1 is also making things more expensive for ordinary people.

What is usually a time of celebration has instead brought worry and frustration for many this year.

“I went to buy rice this morning, and it cost LRD 3,800! Just two years ago, it was around LRD 3,200,” said Martha Kyne, a market seller. “How can we celebrate independence when we don’t even have food?”

A motorcyclist, who gave his name only as John, shared a similar view:

“The government needs to do something about the U.S. rate. It’s now between LRD 190 and 200. Everything gas, food, transport is expensive. We are suffering every day.”

Others complained about low wages and a lack of jobs, especially for young people.

“The government says we are 178 years old, but what have we achieved in Pleebo?” asked Felecia, a pepper seller. “Prices are high, and young people have no jobs. What’s the point of independence if people are still poor?” She asked.

Market sellers also reported fewer customers and slower sales.

“People just come to the market, ask for prices, then walk away,” said Fatu Davies, who sells rice. “The high U.S. rate is hurting our business.”

Praise for President Boakai and Road Projects in the Southeast

Despite the economic struggles, some residents are praising President Joseph N. Boakai’s government for working on roads in the Southeast. Many say the maintenance of roads is helping to connect their communities to the rest of Liberia.

One major change residents mentioned was the recent arrival of a National Transit Authority (NTA) bus in Harper, the capital of Maryland County. This was the first time in five years the bus made it to the area, thanks to ongoing road repairs started under President Boakai.

“For the NTA bus to reach Harper after five years, that’s a big deal,” said David Toe, a university student. “It shows that this new government is finally paying attention to our region.”

Others noted that travel is now easier and cheaper for people coming from Monrovia and other areas.

“We used to be cut off during the rainy season. Now the road is better, and the NTA bus is back,” said Abenego , a trader. “President Boakai should be thanked for focusing on the Southeast road improvements.”

Many also praised Representative Anthony Williams of Pleebo-Sodoken District for his work on local development. His projects like building market shelters, fixing feeder roads, and among others have been noticed.

“At least road conditions are starting to improve in our district,” said James Wyne, a local resident. “We’ve seen machines working and roads being fixed. That’s something we didn’t see before” .

As Liberia celebrates 178 years of independence, the story in Pleebo is one of both struggle and hope. The people are still facing high prices and a tough economy, but they also see signs of progress through better roads and leadership. For many, real independence means not just remembering the past, but also making life better for all Liberians today.