

Amid reports of his expulsion by some hierarchies of the defeated Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), President George M. Weah has sharply reacted to the report of his expulsion saying, “No need to expel me.”

President Weah recently reacted to speculations within his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of plans by party officials to expel him from the CDC following his defeat at the polls on November 14, saying Liberians will reject any candidate the party put forward in 2029.

Speaking Sunday at his Foky Klon Family Church, the outgoing President said there was no need for the CDC hierarchies to go through the troubles of expelling him, rather they can simply say they don’t want him on the party’s ticket as standard bearer in 2029 and he will gladly serve as an advisor.

However, President Weah warned CDCians who are opting to expel him that the Liberian people will reject any candidate the CDC put forward other than him being the face of the party.

The Liberian leader added, “What I’m hearing about expelling me from the party that I will not be Standard-bearer. Listen, you don’t need to expel me from the party. All you can do is just tell me, my man, we don’t want you to be our party Standard-bearer again, I will understand and serve as an Advisor. But you can bring whosoever you want to bring and see if the Liberian people will vote for that person.”

President Weah’s reaction follows criticisms from one of the CDC stewards, Dr. Lester D. Tenny who has been venting his anger at Weah after the November 14, Presidential runoff.

President Weah is the Founder and Financier of the CDC but in a recent conversation with Spoon FM, Dr. Tenny vowed that never again will Mr. Weah be allowed to run or contest on the CDC ticket as its Standard-bearer in 2029 and beyond.

Dr. Tenny noted, “I have read in several Newspapers and even listened to radios where I heard President Weah blaming the Executive Committee of the Party for the defeat and describing the Executive Committee as insincere. Quote me; President Weah will never be the Standard-bearer of the CDC again.”

To support Dr. Tenny’s resolve, the recent sanctioned Secretary General of the CDC, Jefferson Tamba Koijee, also speaking on the way forward for the CDC disclosed ongoing conversation and consultation with the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings to form a stronger opposition alliance.

Disclosing this on December 4, 2023, when he appeared on Voice of Liberia live morning talk show, Mr. Koijee said their party is in conversation with Mr. Cummings to build a stronger opposition alliance to keep the feet of President-elect, (Joseph) Boakai to the fire.

“We are having conversations with the ANC and the CPP by extension, to bring the parties together to build a stronger opposition alliance. With this alliance, we will keep the feet of the government-elect to the fire. And so, we are having conversations with Mr. Cummings and other political parties to build a stronger opposition alliance for 2029,” Koijee confirmed.

But President Weah maintained that if the CDC brings somebody as its political leader and standard bearer including Mr. Cummings in 2029, he is willing to step back and be an Advisor.

According to him, in 2014 the party decided not to carry him as its Standard-bearer and they brought Winston Tubman, yet he remained with the party and served as advisor.

”In 2014, you told me that you were bringing Mr. Tubman, I never had problem. I gave him chance and I served as advisor. Today, if you bring anybody, I will not have problem, I will be an advisor. But, with all that you will still come to me for support. You had Standard-bearer in 2014, but I was the one supporting the party,” Weah concluded.