In the wake of political tension over the conduct of the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections, President George Weah has assured Liberians that there will be no more war neither will there be rebel check points across the Country.

Speaking upon his arrival from the United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America, the Liberian leader described Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson’s recent statement threatening the country’s uninterrupted peace as reckless.

According to him, Liberia is on the right path to development and will remain peaceful at all times despite negatives comments from the opposition. “Don’t listen to those who are threatening you and the peace, don’t allow anyone to make you afraid because we will maintain the peace, “he added.

The Liberian Chief Executive stressed that he believes in peace and is committed to upholding good democratic tenants for the betterment of his people. He encouraged the Liberian people to continue to foster peace because it is the engine of growth.

Speaking further, Weah indicated that he trust the people who believe in him and is certain that their will, will prevailed through the ballot box. “George Weah is loved by the people because he takes care of his people and I’ m sure that the people will vote me again,” he pointed out.

Mr. Weah maintained that he will be reelected because of the tangibles he has done for his people over the years. “I was elected as a footballer but now, I will be reelected as the developer,” he reemphasized.

He made the statement Saturday evening during a thanksgiving and intercessory prayer service to mark his safe return to the country.