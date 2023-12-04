“No Business As Usual”

As he prepares to take the oath of office as President of Liberia next month, January 2024, President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai has put his Unity Party supporters and the Liberian people on notice that it will not be business as usual during his regime.

Speaking at his Paynesville residence at his well-attended 79th birthday party recently, the UP Standard-bearer emphasized that,“I’m on a mission,” to build Liberia and rid Africa’s oldest independent Republic of corruption and bad governance.

Mr. Boakai, who narrowly defeated incumbent President George Manneh Weah of the ruling CDC in the November 14, 2023 presidential runoff election said God has given him the presidency for a purpose to make Liberia better than how he met it.

Health, WASH, the Environment & Climate Change is one of six pillars the incoming President has said his government will prioritize, as he launched a massive clean-up campaign in Monrovia and the City of Paynesville on the eve of his departure for the United States.

He has also promised to put an end to Liberians being spectators in the business sector, something his soon-to-be predecessor, President George Manneh Weah promised to do when he took office nearly six years ago. For the past six years, officials of the Liberian Business Association (LIBA) have criticized the Weah government for failing to enforce the Liberianization policy, which restricts over 20 kinds of businesses to citizens giving them exclusive right to engaging in retailing, something that foreigners are doing in addition to being wholesalers.

In addition to empowering Liberian businesses, the Vice President-elect has also promised to create jobs for the thousands of unemployed youths around this small West African state of a population of over five million people.

The former Liberian Vice President made a clarion call on citizens to get prepared to join him to work, so that the people of this country can benefit from the vast wealth this country has, saying that Liberia is not a poor country, vowing to lead by example. And he also promised to unite the country, after a hotly contested election, which many say has split Liberia right down the middle.

Meanwhile, President-elect Boakai is expected to begin a visit to the United States and Canada this weekend.

According to a press release from his office, while in the US, the newly elected Liberian leader is expected to hold a series of consultations with stakeholders in the Liberian political process, including the UP in the UP in the America and Canada.

He is expected to thank them for the massive and unwavering support given the Unity Party Alliance in the elections.

The incoming President “is also expected to pay visits to close family members while in the United States.

Meanwhile, during his absence from Liberia, t”he Vice President-Elect Honourable Jeremiah Koung will conduct the affairs of the Joint Presidential Transition Team in close consultation with the Unity Party Alliance.” Mr. Boakai “will be away for two to three weeks,” the press release added.