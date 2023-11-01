Nimbaians Increase Strategies For JNB Victory

The Operation Fishery votes with drums instead of nets in favor of the opposition Unity Party (UP) has been launched by defeated Nimba Senatorial candidate, Nya D. Twayan Jr. alongside the Vice Standardbearer of the party, Jeremiah Kpan Koung and Senator Prince Johnson to secure victory for Joseph Nyuma Boakai in the run-off presidential race between Boakai and incumbent President Goerge Weah.

In his acceptance speech to serve as a Nimba County campaign Coordinator for UP, delivered on Monday October 30, at the campaign office in Monrovia, Nya who lost the  county Senatorial race with over 50,000 votes to Prince Johnson disclosed that they will move to the  length and breadth of the county to seal every loophole their votes escaped from to the ruling Coalition for Democratic (CDC).

“We will use drums instead of nets to fish Nimba votes, we will seal every loophole,we are putting resources  together  to sweep  the entire vote in the Nimba,” he emphasized.He characterized other Nimbaeans who are endorsing Weah as an empty endorsement, saying they don’t have the number.

According to him, they are too productive and developmental to be presided over by unproductive and developmental leader. Nyan has immediately  turned over  every  campaign  logistics and manpower from his personal campaign team to UP  in doing whatever necessary thing  they can, to oust  Weah.

Meanwhile,  Jeremiah Kpan Koung , the vice running mate to Boakai,   calls  on their supporters to completely  focus on their victory  campaign, saying   they shouldn’t   be distracted as any strategy to rig the election  is fruitless.

“He dares the president  to rig the election,  if you win the elections  you will win it on the fear basis and we will congratulate  you, if we beat you, you should accept  the results  and come back  in 2029, Koung stated.

