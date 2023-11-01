Nimbaians Increase Strategies For JNB Victory

The Operation Fishery votes with drums instead of nets in favor of the opposition Unity Party (UP) has been launched by defeated Nimba Senatorial candidate, Nya D. Twayan Jr. alongside the Vice Standard–bearer of the party, Jeremiah Kpan Koung and Senator Prince Johnson to secure victory for Joseph Nyuma Boakai in the run-off presidential race between Boakai and incumbent President Goerge Weah.

In his acceptance speech to serve as a Nimba County campaign Coordinator for UP, delivered on Monday October 30, at the campaign office in Monrovia, Nya who lost the county Senatorial race with over 50,000 votes to Prince Johnson disclosed that they will move to the length and breadth of the county to seal every loophole their votes escaped from to the ruling Coalition for Democratic (CDC).

“We will use drums instead of nets to fish Nimba votes, we will seal every loophole,we are putting resources together to sweep the entire vote in the Nimba,” he emphasized.He characterized other Nimbaeans who are endorsing Weah as an empty endorsement, saying they don’t have the number.

According to him, they are too productive and developmental to be presided over by unproductive and developmental leader. Nyan has immediately turned over every campaign logistics and manpower from his personal campaign team to UP in doing whatever necessary thing they can, to oust Weah.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Kpan Koung , the vice running mate to Boakai, calls on their supporters to completely focus on their victory campaign, saying they shouldn’t be distracted as any strategy to rig the election is fruitless.

“He dares the president to rig the election, if you win the elections you will win it on the fear basis and we will congratulate you, if we beat you, you should accept the results and come back in 2029, Koung stated.