Nigeria Deploys 16 Teachers To Liberia

The Federal Government of Nigeria has deployed sixteen teachers for two years to beef up the Liberia’s secondary education programme.

According to the Director-General of the Nigerian Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, Yusuf Buba-Yakub, deployment is in line with the instrument of sub-party diplomacy under the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The teachers who are expected in the country Friday, September 29, are part of the Directorate ongoing programme to support sub-Sahara Africa counties.

At a formally deployment exercise, the Director-General Yusuf Buba-Yakub, stated that the programme repositioning is part of President Bola Tinubu’s renew Hope Agenda for Nigeria’s commitment to various Bilateral and Monoliteral treaties entered into.

DG Bub-Yakub charged the volunteers that the commitment for the next years in Liberia must be marked by serious commitment to task ahead in furtherance to the bilateral ties between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Liberia.

One of the volunteers, Roland Adeleke pledged the volunteer’s fullest commitment to casketing skills and knowledge to their Liberia counterparts as good ambassadors.

For her part, volunteer Benedicta Onyekwere promised to do her work over the next two years with diligence-stressing the need to be good ambassador for Nigeria over the next twenty-four months of regional assignment.

It can be recalled that President Goerge Manneh Weah promised as part of his government’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) the bring in trained professionals from other countries to support the health and education sectors.

The coming in of the sixteen Nigerian professionals signifies the government’s acceleration of the government of Liberia PAPD Agenda for prosperity and development.