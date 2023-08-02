New World Bank Liberia Country Manager Arrives

The new World Bank Country Manager for Liberia, Georgia Wallen, has arrived in the country and will assume her responsibilities on August 1, 2023.

In her new position, Ms. Wallen will lead the development and implementation of the Bank’s engagement in Liberia. She will work closely work with the government and key stakeholders alongside the Bank team to help advance Liberia’s development agenda and reform priorities, supported by strong analytical work.

Ms. Wallen, a Jamaican-American joined the Bank in 2011 as Senior Operations Officer in the Development Finance Department, International Development Association (IDA), and worked with the Bank’s Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) earlier in her career. She has held various positions, her most recent assignment being Senior Country Officer in the Office of the Senior Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships based in Washington DC.

Before joining the Bank, Ms. Wallen served for six years with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in the Caribbean Country Unit based in Washington DC. She also worked as an evaluation professional with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) based in Paris, France, and has a longstanding commitment to impacting the lives of the poor and vulnerable.

Ms. Wallen has a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard University and a Bachelor’s degree in English with a focus on Secondary School Curriculum Development from Columbia University.