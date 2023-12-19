New Republic Reporter Graduates With Honor

A female reporter of The New Republic Newspaper and the TNR Media Group has graduated with high honor from the Jonathan Paye-Layleh School of Journalism on the GSA Road.

Miss Jamesetta D. Williams who has been on an internship at the New Republic Newspaper for over six months, graduated Sunday, December 17, 2023 from the Jonathan Paye-LaylehSchool of Journalism where she was trained in basis journalism, news gathering and reporting, among others.

Jamesetta Williams graduated with high honor and lauded the school for giving her the opportunity to become one of Liberia’s best journalists. She lauded the management and the Editorial Board of the New Republic for allowing her to attend the JPSJ where she earns a diploma.

Speaking at the 3rd Graduation ceremony of the Jonathan Paye-Layleh School of Journalism held at the Christian Mission School on the GSA Road, Mss. Williams noted that the Jonathan Paye-Layleh school of Journalism is a renewable source of media landscape in Liberia in and out of Liberia. She disclosed that the JPLS has provided many young Journalists with basic journalism skills over the years in and out of the country.

Jamesetta D. Williams while paying tribute to the JPSJ noted, “My life in the media field and the world has been the efforts of the JPSJ where I studied. Today standing on this great foundation of Journalism wasn’t an easy task, lots of decisions were made but by the knowledge and my educational experience from the Jonathan Paye-Layleh School of Journalism, I was able to fight to become successful.”

Miss Williams added that in the society of many young peoplewho dreams and ambition that have been thrown away or misused by the weakness of their mindset, she found herself in this society and overcame this mindset through the efforts of the Jonathan Paye-Layleh School of Journalism.

Miss Williams narrated that she felt that she couldn’t made it after seeing lots of her colleagues dropped out mostly femalesfor various reasons. “But there is an adage that says, ‘Goat and sheep don’t have the same mindset, as she was greatly encouraged by one of her instructors Mr. Bobby Tanbag to fight on and remain focus.

Miss Williams pointed out that there were lots of challenges she faced while pursuing the knowledge of journalism. She said while in pursuit of journalistic knowledge, she was overlooked at some of the places she went while she was accepted by others adding, “That is why I want to give God the glory today as I walk through the walls of the JPSJ.”

She praised The New Republic Newspaper saying, “The TNR is an institution that has a heart of Gold. As an intern at the NewRepublic Newspaper, I learned lots of activities in Journalism. The New Republic Newspaper has never give up on me, therehave been many mistakes and problems from me, but I remain focus and listen to the institution advice and our Senior Reporters, and here I am today with the advice and support from the entire staff and management of The New Republic Newspaper. I have become the best females Journalists at this school,” Miss Williams boasted.

Miss Williams specifically lauded Mr.Alphonso Toweh Publisher of The New Republic for accepting her as an intern at the institution and now an employee of the institution. She also praised her colleagues and the entire TNR family for being there for her.

Today is not my end of a diplomatic world, there are more diplomatic world to face as this is just a great beginnings. I want to encourage all females to come to the world of the media. You can make it; if I can be call female General then too can becoming Journalist. Come let added our value and voices to the Female Journalism Association of Liberia (FeJAL), Miss Williams said.

“My success is your success, my achievements is yours. I thank you so much for the efforts and professionalism that I have received from this great media institution,” she added.

Miss Williams cautioned her female friends who are aspiring to be good media personnel to attend the Jonathan Paye-LaylehSchool of Journalism and media world to get the future of Journalism, the importance of Journalism and be a good Journalist.

Concluding, Miss Williams noted, “Thanks to you all for the support. Thanks to my senior reporters at TNR thanks to my Editor-in-Chief, Morrison O.G Sayon and thanks to my instructor, Bobby Tanbag and my boss Alphason Toweh. Your professional female Journalist has arrived.”