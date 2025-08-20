NEW DRUG, ‘SPARK’ ON THE MARKET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Just as efforts to clamp down on drugs and other narcotic substance abuse are being intensified by the government and citizens across the country, so are the deaths of young Liberians to the menace, which has become one of Liberia’s postwar challenges.

Few days after about four young Liberians lost their precious lives to drugs in the Soul Clinic Community, another young Liberian followed suit.

The comatose remains of the young man, known as Shamah, was discovered in the Du-Port Road Community in the morning hours.

He said to have died from a new drug known as ‘spark and kill drug,’ which is to be taking center stage after Kush and Zombie.

The death of Shamah in the property right adjacent Jamamah Woloklie’s house sparked community actions against disadvantaged young people in the Cow-Field Block-C Community.

As part of the actions taken including dislodging the disadvantaged young people known as Zogoes, the residents broke down the fence and destroyed an old church building in which the drug addicts dwelled.

According to information, this is not the first death to have occurred in that area. The death of Shamah brings the total death toll in that place to three in recent times.

In a telephone interview with a local radio station, Block-C Community Chairman Eddie Fohnatee Nimely said, “We have been struggling with that place for over twenty years.”

The owner of the property that is hosting disadvantaged young people is a Liberian woman living in the United Kingdom.

The community chairperson said they have been trying to get in touch with the property’s owner for years.

Mr. Nimely said, it was recently they established contact with the owner informing her about the situation on her land but little has been done to get it resolved by her.

“When I made efforts, I received death threats,” the chairman said.

According to him, since he took office as the chairman for mid Duport, his team has made efforts to have the disadvantaged young people removed from the community but all efforts have failed.

“I cannot leave my house at night to check on someone’s property,” he said.

He welcomed the action of the community residents saying, “If the state cannot act, the people can result in civil disobedience and take actions.”