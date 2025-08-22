Neglected For Decades

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah-Maryland County

A wave of anger and frustration swept through Gbiabo Township on Tuesday as residents openly expressed decades of neglect during a major community engagement organized by the County Accountability and Advocacy Team (CAAT) under NAYMOTE-Liberia.

The gathering, held at the Gbiabo Palava Hut, brought together more than 100 citizens, including township commissioner, elders, women leaders, youth representatives, and a former statutory superintendent.

Located in Karluway Statutory District, Gbiabo remains one of Maryland County’s most deprived communities.

Despite being home to more than 1,000 people, the township lacks schools, health facilities, and safe road access. Children are forced to take lessons in a Church and the Palava Hut, while residents travel long distances on dangerous bridges and nearly 30 kilometers of impassable road just to access basic services in neighboring towns.

“Our children attend classes in the church and the palava hut because there is no school building in Gbiabo, and when they fall ill, we have to carry them for hours to the nearest clinic,” lamented one elder during the meeting.

Residents accused lawmakers of failing them with repeated empty promises, noting

that political leaders only appear during campaign seasons with pledges of schools, clinics, and road construction, none of which have materialized.

The CAAT initiative under NAYMOTE Liberia played a central role in giving residents a safe space to raise their concerns. Facilitators encouraged open dialogue and educated citizens on their democratic rights to hold leaders accountable.

According to the organizers, all feedback from the meeting will be compiled into a comprehensive community report. This report will be shared with county authorities, lawmakers, and relevant stakeholders to push for urgent government intervention in Gbiabo.

Speaking on behalf of NAYMOTE, a CAAT representative emphasized, “This platform is not just about speaking out; it is about ensuring that your voices are documented and presented to those responsible for serving you. Change begins when citizens demand accountability.”

Tuesday’s meeting highlighted not just the plight of Gbiabo Township but also the broader reality of many marginalized communities across Liberia, places still waiting for basic services while struggling under years of political neglect.