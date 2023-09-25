NEC Will Not Submit To Threats

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

The Ministry of Justice will deal with any threats that are made against the National Elections Commission (NEC), according to Chairperson Davidetta Browen Lasanah, who also stated that the commission will not be pressured into doing anything it chooses to do at the time it chooses.

With less than two weeks until the October elections, worries concerning the publication of the Final Registration Roll (FRR) have prompted the commission to make its most recent statement.

As a result of his awareness of this issue, Senator Dillon organized a protest over the weekend at the commission office in Sinkor to demand an explanation for the holdup in providing the FRR to interested groups and political parties.

The commission must disclose the FRR within a month so that parties of concern can validate it, but the chairperson Browne Lasanah claims to be unaware of any laws that mandate this.

“We can’t stop people from coming to the compound but we are telling the librarian people including those who may want to join them that the commission will not be threatened,” Madam Lasanah added.

She stated that there are procedures in place to guarantee that the FRR is prepared and disseminated to political parties and stakeholders as the commission has done in the past, adding that they remain committed but that it would be completed once they have finished safeguarding data in an unchangeable way.

“There’s a process that has been going on recently and these staff have three Swifts they are working to accelerate the process so that we have these supplements ready in time for the elections. the NEC chair continues “We will take no threats from anyone. If anyone wants to come to the compound here to do what they are telling the librarian people.”

The commission is urging all Liberians who are interested in learning more to visit the NEC to observe the packaging, printing, and technicians who are working around the clock to create a secure format for the release of the FRR. Once this is complete, that is the only time we will deliver the FRR to the political parties and other stakeholders.