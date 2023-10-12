NEC Warns Against Pre-Results Pronouncement

As unofficial results of the just-end elections circulate on social media and are being aired by Liberian journalists, the National Election Commission (NEC) has warned against the pre-results declaration.

Speaking yesterday on a local radio station in Monrovia, the Chairperson of Liberia’s electoral body, Davidetta Browne-Lansanah said the pre-result pronouncements by contestants aredangerous and violate the national election laws of Liberia.

Madam Brown-Lansanah added that the National Elections Commission is the only body clothed with the authority by law to pronounce the results of any elections and call on those who continue to announce results to desist.

Cllr. Davidetta Browne-Lansanah has also applauded the conduct of Liberians during Tuesday’s voting. She stated that the conduct of Liberians at various polling precincts on electionday was remarkable and speaks testament that Liberia’s democracy is well on course.

Madam Lansanah said the National Election Commission (NEC) will begin announcing results from Tuesday’s Presidential and Legislative Elections in Liberia on Wednesday (yesterday) at the Commission headquarters in Sinkor.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has admitted to challenges that led to the late start of voting in some counties across the country.

Madam Browne-Lansannah, the chairperson of the National Elections Commission reported that voting commenced as scheduled across Liberia on Tuesday morning, October 10, 2023. She said most polling places opened promptly at 8:00 a.m., despite a rough start caused by the overwhelming enthusiasm of Liberian citizens eager to cast their ballots.

At the same time, the NEC boss has, however, highlighted some notable challenges, particularly in the South Eastern counties of Sinoe and Rivercess. In Sinoe County, heavy rainfall over the past five days resulted in the Planson River overflowing its banks, cutting off access to many polling centers in District Two. She said, despite efforts by NEC staff, the river crossings remained impassable, affecting polling in at least 11 precincts.

Additionally, a truck carrying election materials to District One in Sinoe County became stuck in the mud due to bad road conditions, causing a late start to polling in that area. In response to these difficulties, the Commission announced an extension of voting hours in the affected regions.

River Cess County faced a similar situation, with the Timbo River overflowing its banks and delaying the arrival of NEC vehicles carrying election materials. Some precincts in River Cess District One did not open until as late as 11:00 a.m., but voting is now underway in those areas.

Madam Browne-Lansannah urged all Liberians to remain peaceful and patient as the polls close and the vote-counting process begins. She emphasized the NEC’s commitment to ensuring that every vote cast counts.

In her closing remarks, she expressed gratitude to all Liberians who participated in the election, the polling and technical staff, and the national security apparatus for their efforts in facilitating the election. The Commission also appreciated the support from various stakeholders and noted that the Ministry of Justice was addressing security deployment issues promptly.