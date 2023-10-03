NEC Turns Over FRR To S/Court

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Following weeks of haul and pull, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has finally turned over the Final Registration Roll (FRR) to the full Bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

This comes days after the Preemphtotary Writ of Mandamus prayed for by the Unity Party which was issued by the Justice in Chamber of the high court. At an argument before the full Bench, the FRR was presented in an enclosed format and surrendered to the Honorable Supreme Court on a pen drive.

It can be recalled that the UP and LPP jointly filed a Writ of Mandamus on grounds that the NEC failed to publish the FRR in keeping with elections regulations and laws. The UP and LPP through their lawyers said they will have to review and analyze the data and make a former input to it stressing that doing so within the course of eight days to the elections is not sufficient.